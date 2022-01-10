Locate new apprenticeship Regional Training Centre in Kilkenny says local councillor

Kilkenny is an ideal location for one of the government’s new apprenticeship regional training centres, says a local councillor.



Chairman of the Castlecomer District, Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick, is calling for a training centre to be located in the county.



“The Action Plan for Apprenticeships will see a number of regional training centres established to both administer and deliver apprenticeship training and I’m calling on the Government to establish one of those regional training centres here in Kilkenny. Kilkenny is ideally situated to deliver the action plan for the South East region, and we have a number of available facilities that could house such a regional training centre,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.



The North Kilkenny councillor welcomed a recent announcement that 17 new apprenticeship programmes will be developed during 2022 across a number of sectors including the agricultural, construction, equine, engineering, logistics hospitality and food sectors.



Cllr Fitzpatrick said: “I’m delighted to see increasing opportunities being made available to those seeking apprenticeships across such a broad range of sectors, sectors that are vitally important to sustaining and growing our local economies across North Kilkenny and I’m confident that many individuals, families and businesses across North Kilkenny will benefit.



“Apprenticeships in farm manger and farm technician roles will be developed. In construction, you will also be able to access a master’s level qualification in quantity surveying through the apprenticeship route. An apprenticeship in commercial driving is being developed which is key as there is a real labour and skill shortage emerging in the transport and haulage sector. These will complement the existing logistics apprenticeships.”