Kilkenny's TransferMate announces global partnership with Formula 1's Haas team

Look out for a familiar brand logo in the world of Formula 1 racing!

Kilkenny-based company with global success, TransferMate Global Payments has signed up with the racing team to provide financial services, and as part of the deal the company's logo will feature on the Haas F1 car and driver suits.

Haas F1 Team is pleased to announce a worldwide partnership with TransferMate Global Payments – the world’s leading provider of B2B payments infrastructure as-a-service. As an official ‘Team Partner’, TransferMate will provide cross-border payments services through its unrivalled global payments infrastructure, while the TransferMate logo will be featured on the Haas F1 Team’s VF-22 car and the apparel of drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher throughout the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Over the past decade TransferMate has meticulously built the world’s most comprehensive and advanced payments network that allows businesses and individuals to make cross-border payments as easily as if making a domestic funds transfer. Operating with multiple currencies, TransferMate works faster and more securely than traditional banking methods and with complete transparency of the transaction through to the point of final reconciliation. This delivers new levels of confidence, eliminates unnecessary financial risk, and drives significant cost-efficiency benefits.

“We’re delighted to welcome TransferMate and we look forward to a productive working partnership in 2022 and beyond,” stated Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team. “It’s clear that as a brand TransferMate prides itself on the delivery of the very best product. We share that ethos and ultimately, we’re both in sectors where innovation is rewarded and actions need to be executed with confidence and precision. Efficiency is key to everything we do in Formula 1 and working with TransferMate adds another deliverable to our operations.”

Sinead Fitzmaurice, CEO of TransferMate Global Payments – a subsidiary of CluneTech, commented: “We’re delighted to become an official team partner of Haas F1 Team. The partnership brings together two like-minded organizations, each with a strong commitment to challenging norms through innovation. We’re looking forward to seeing our partnership group throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season. It promises to be a very exciting year for both ourselves and the Haas team. It’s only fitting that we’re joining forces on the road ahead and setting new standards of excellence for the future.”

The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship continues with Round 4, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Friday April 22 to Sunday April 24, hosted at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola in Italy.