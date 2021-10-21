Search

21/10/2021

Good memories - book will commemorate 150 years of CBS education in Callan

Christian Brothers Schools in Callan 150 years

Christian Brothers Schools in Callan 150 years

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

For more than 150 years boys from the Callan area have been attending school with the Christian Brothers and a new book is set to recall many of their great memories.

But as the special publication is being put together the community at Coláiste Eamann Rís are appealing for your help with the project. They are fundraising to cover the expenses involved in publishing the book.

From the end of this school year, Coláiste Eamonn Ris will no longer exist as an independent school as the CBS is amalgamating with St Brigid's College and will be known as Coláiste Abhainn Rí. This is the reason Coláiste Eamann Rís is publishing a book, to document the school through the years. The book’s collection of photographs and memories will be a way to commemorate the history of Edmund Rice education in Callan.

Any contribution to the fundraiser, no matter how small, is gratefully received to bring these plans to fruition.

The school is also organising a school closure event in May to which the entire community of Callan and its environs are welcome. 

To donate to the fundraiser click here https://bit.ly/2YxwoBV or search for ‘Coláiste Eamann Rís history book’ on the Go Fund Me website.

