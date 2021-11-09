Search

Daughters’ appeal to help their daddy with cancer care costs as he travels from Kilkenny to Italy for treatment

Callan family need your support

Kilkenny

Ventimiglia family: Paulina, Sara, Emma, Franco and AnnaMaria

The devoted daughters of a man who has been diagnosed with cancer have taken on the task of fundraising to help with his treatment.

Franco Ventimiglia lives in Callan with his wife Paulina and their three girls - 12 year old Anna Maria, nine year old Sara and little Emma who is nearly two.

The family have been devastated by Franco’s diagnosis with Stage 4 gastric cancer with metastasis to the peritoneum, which is an inoperable cancer. 

But the family have vowed to “fight like crazy” to save his life.

Anna Maria and Sara say: “We are taking on a reading challenge to raise awareness of this illness.  All the money raised will go towards helping daddy with costs of a special treatment in Italy.” You can donate to their appeal - click here to go to their Go Fund Me page.  They have already read two books each.

Paulina explained: “Gastric Cancer grows quietly, without any symptoms. My husband has a long and difficult journey ahead.

 “We must hope and pray that God will keep him present for his three daughters.”

 She wants to make people aware of  the ‘silent illness’ and appeal for your support. The family are trying to raise €50,000.

The first stage of Franco’s battle will start when he travels to Policlinico Umberto 1, in Rome, next week, for specialised treatment.  Paulina is hoping to go with him.

All unused funds will be donated to Cois Nore, as the centre is helping the family through this journey.

Annamaria and Sara have undertaken fundraisers before, and spent many hours doing litter picking around Callan - they even raised funds for the Irish Cancer Society, earlier this year, before their father's diagnosis.

However, this time their project has taken on a very special significance as they do their best to help their daddy. You can support their fundraiser here.

Sisters Annamaria and Sara 'Clean Callan' for the Irish Cancer Society

Girls working hard for charity

