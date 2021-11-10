Search

10/11/2021

Stop-Go system in Callan for roadworks

Stop-Go system in Callan for roadworks

Motorists in the Callan area are alerted that there will be a stop-go system in place tomorrow, Thursday to facilitate roadworks.

According to Kilkenny County Council the stop-go system will be located at Westcourt North, Callan, on the R695, and will be in place from approximately 8am to 4.30pm.

The work will be weather dependent.

