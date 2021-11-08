Search

Discover your art at Castlecomer 'car boot' art sale

Are you an art lover? Would you like to own an original piece of art that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? 

A group of local artists from Castlecomer have come together to organise a curated art fair event. The event is the first of its kind in Castlecomer, with approximately 30 artists from around the country selling their work in the beautiful picturesque Castlecomer Craft Yard, located beside the Discovery Park. 

The aim of the event is to provide a range of artworks at reasonable prices to suit all budgets. It is a unique opportunity to purchase an original piece of art for you or a loved one at a price you can afford, while supporting small local businesses. There will be a wide variety of art to suit all tastes, made by highly skilled professional artists, and in different media.

Similar ‘car boot art sales’ have been successful in London, and at Russborough House in Ireland.

There are one or two slots left for artists who might be interested in taking part - contact grahamcarew@gmail.com.

The Car Boot Art Fair takes place on  November 28, from 11am to 4pm. With mulled wine, and a selection of delicious foods from Brownstone Pizza, The Jarrow Restaurant and Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats, it's sure to be an enjoyable day out for all!

