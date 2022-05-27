Search

27 May 2022

A special birthday reunion - Kilkenny sisters together for first time since pandemic

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Mai (left), Rita (centre) and Chrissie (right) celebrating at Rita’s 80th birthday party

Sian Moloughney

27 May 2022

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Congratulations to Rita Young who recently celebrated her 80th birthday with a very special family reunion.

It was Rita’s first time to socialise with her sister Mai Carroll (who will be 90th this year) and her sister Chrissie Lynch since Covid began! The sisters, née Carroll, are from Callan and met up at the home of Rita’s daughter Suzanne and husband Michael, in Newtown. Big birthday wishes to Rita from her daughters Olivia, Yvonne and Suzanne and son Victor!
Pictured above: Mai (left), Rita (centre) and Chrissie (right) celebrating at Rita’s 80th birthday party.

