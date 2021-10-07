The chips are down! Last chance to buy famous Kilkenny eatery

The Munch Box is a Kilkenny landmark, one of the few chip vans still operating in the country and certainly one of the longest in continuous trade.

It was put up for sale in the midst of the pandemic last year and is set to be taken off the property market soon with a number of interested bidders now eager to snap it up.

Since 1957, the Coogan family have been serving from their chip van in Castlecomer - that’s almost a lifetime of chips, fried fish, batter sausages, burgers, puddings... the list goes on!

The business has a trading licence from 8am to 12 midnight, seven days a week, and this lucrative business and was brought to the market by local auctioneer Joe Coogan.

The chip van has its own casual trading bay and ESB power point. It consists of stainless-steel walls and ceiling with three modern gas fryers, hotplate, two sinks, microwave, large under counter fridge and freezer and hot and cold water facilities.

Joe Coogan can be contacted at (087) 2579012 if you'd like to discuss further.