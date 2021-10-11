'We got there!' Kilkenny teacher smashes fundraising target for London Marathon

Padraig Haughney when he finished the London Marathon in 2019
Castlecomer teacher Padraig Haughney has completed the London Marathon and raised thousands of euro for children with cancer.
Padraig took on the challenge in memory of Castlecomer Community School principal Seamus O'Connor, who passed away last year.
Mr O'Connor inspired generations of young people and there was great sadness when he passed away.
We got there— padraig haughney (@podge_h) October 8, 2021
A huge thank you to all who supported my fundraising. We smashed my target and raised €5000 for children with cancer. We did the big man proud Thank you all so much @CastlecomerHigh @KKPeopleNews pic.twitter.com/rHMCZt2iod
Padraig is a teacher of woodwork and construction at Castlecomer Community School. He was also a student there and Mr O'Connor brought him back to teach there.
“Seamus was so proud of the people of Castlecomer. He loved the school and he loved the people," Padraig said.
Padraig wanted to do something in Seamus’s memory and as a marathon runner he chose to raise money for a children’s charity, to reflect what Seamus stood for.
