30 Nov 2021

Great excitement in Castlecomer as new pedestrian bridge structure arrives

From this week's Castlecomer Notes

KILKENNY

New Pedestrian Bridge, Castlecomer elevation works by night. PICTURE: MAURICE SHORTALL

Maurice Shortall

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

There is great excitement in Castlecomer with the structure for the new pedestrian bridge now arrived on site.

Contractors Kenny Civil & Plant Ltd (Galway) were working by day and by night during the week to facilitate the erection of the main structure of the new Pedestrian Bridge. It was transported from Carlow to the site, where a couple of cranes lifted the bridge into position.

Kenny Civil & Plan Ltd engaged specialist fabricators Thompson of Carlow to fabricate the steel bridge structure off-site.
The bridge surface where people will be walking will be 2.5m in width and will be lit via LEDs set into the handrail.

There will also be targeted lighting of the niches on the old bridge via spotlights from the new one. The lighting has to be targeted as it can’t overspill onto the river which acts as a foraging route for bats.

Deterrent surfacing will be installed across the old bridge footpath. This will also act as a ‘rubbing strip’ to discourage vehicles from getting too close to the walls of the existing big bridge. The deck boards are a hardwood, called EKKI.

The main structure is a steel trapezoidal box with steel outriggers welded to it. These are all painted in the grey colour.
Timber joints which follow the alignment of the bridge are connected to the outriggers and the deck beams installed perpendicular to the walkway. Small gaps are formed between the deck boards to facilitate drainage.

Through a section 85 agreement with Kilkenny County Council, Kildare County Council Bridge Management Office have project managed the bridge on Kilkenny County Council’s behalf.

The project is being 100% grant funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).
RPS Consulting Engineers Ltd are the appointed consultants on the project, who have taken it from inception through to construction.

RPS engaged Powell Williams Architects (UK) for specialist bridge architect advice early in the project on which various options for the design were considered.

SELECTION
These options went through a selection process before the one chosen was brought forward for planning approval and construction.

