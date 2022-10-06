Bord Pleanála delay is ‘holding up’ the development of Castlecomer says Kilkenny councillor

The future development of a Kilkenny town is being ‘held up’ by delays in a decision at An Bórd Pleanála, says one local councillor.



A major commercial development in the town was due to be ruled on in July 2021, but, as yet, there is no published decision.



Now, consultants for Kilkenny County Council have started work on a mobility management plant for the town, but Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is asking how they can plan for the future when they don’t know if this major development is going ahead or not.



Developers for supermarket chain Aldi were granted permission by Kilkenny County Council, in early 2021, to develop a supermarket, a café/restaurant, nine houses and eight office units, on the former Glanbia creamery site. That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála and, according to the planning body’s own website, a ruling was due to be published in July 2021.



In February of this year a spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála told the Kilkenny People that the file was still with an inspector and the body had a post-pandemic restrictions backlog. No date for a decision was given.



At the recent meeting of the Castlecomer Municipal District councillors, Atkins Consultants made their first presentation as they began a mobility management plan for the town.

The plan will include an overarching strategy for traffic in Castlecomer and will include public consultation as it moves forward.



However, Cllr Fitzpatrick is pointing out that a development like the Aldi supermarket complex will have an impact on any traffic plan, and by delaying their decision An Bord Pleanála are affecting the council’s ability to plan for the future of the town.



“I believe An Bord Pleanála are holding up the development of Castlecomer with delaying the decision regarding the Aldi,” Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

“People in Castlecomer and beyond have been crying out to see the creamery yard developed, and there will be consequences for traffic with extra parking there.”



At that municipal district meeting, Cllr Fitzpatrick raised his concerns. “How can we have a complete study when we don’t have a decision from An Bord Pleanála?” he asked. Decisions are taking too long and the problem needs to be dealt with by central government, he said.



Cllr Fitzpatrick, who is Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, said Castlecomer has come a long way over the past number of years with investments by local people, the new pedestrian bridge, the opening of the Avalon Hotel and new restaurants like the Lady Anne, as well as the growing size of the local secondary school.



On the outskirts of the town is Ballyhemmon Business Park, and there are ongoing traffic issue here, Cllr Fitzpatrick said, calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to bring forward proposals for there as soon as possible.



In the town there are concerns about parking which need to be addressed in this mobility management study, Cllr Fitzpatrick said. If An Bord Pleanála approve the Aldi development “it will have a huge, positive impact on the future of the town,” he said, but the council can’t plan for general parking needs without knowing what that decision is.



Cllr Fitzpatrick said he and his colleague Cllr John Brennan hope to see a lot of public consultation as the mobility management plan is drawn up over the coming months.

Castlecomer is emerging from the dark days of the ’60s and ’90s and is now ‘ripe for expansion’, he said.

See next week's Kilkenny People for more details on the Castlecomer Mobility Management Plan.



“People see the benefits of everything that’s happening in Castlecomer, now we need to tackle traffic flow, particularly around school times, for the future development of the town.”