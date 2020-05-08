Kiklkenny's Brandon Hill or Mount Everest? Where will you Hike for Hope?

Have you ever wanted to hike Mount Everest, Ben Nevis in Scotland or maybe Croagh Patrick in Mayo? A special fundraising project organised by Scouts in aid of Pieta House now asks you to do that - all within 5km from your home!

With Darkness into Light walks not going ahead this year, because of the coronavirus, fundraising for Pieta House will fall. In answer to this Scouting Volunteers, who have in the past helped to marshall the walks, have launched their own fundraiser for Pieta House.

Pieta House is an essential service right now more than ever, and yet, the Covid-19 restrictions in place will mean that the opportunity to raise vital funds through the Darkness into Light walk will not happen.

How do you take part?

Simply choose a hike listed below and complete the steps over the weekend in your own time and at your own pace. Hike for Hope is open to everyone; all ages, all abilities can take part and anyone who does not want to hike for hope can support it by donating in the name of someone doing it. Simply donate HERE and choose your hike of choice.

How much does it cost to Hike for Hope?

Student/ OAP rate €10. Individual rate €15. Family rate €30.

How do I Hike For Hope?

Begin by deciding which virtual route you are going to undertake and choose a place that is safe to complete your challenge within the 5km radius of your home.

What happens once I donate & sign up for Hike for Hope?

Once you have made the donation, you will be able to download the frame which you can share to your social media accounts to raise awareness and endorse others to support you through donation and sharing on social media. Post the gofundme link [gf.me/u/xyzn4b] to your social media account and let everyone know you are Hiking for Hope using the hashtag #hikeforhope.

Virtual Hikes and Trails!

Hike with a family member or create a challenge with friends. Whatever you chose, it will raise urgent funds for Pieta House and support those in need in these unprecedented times. Anyone can Hike for Hope in aid of Pieta House. Please Hike for Hope by donating, hiking and sharing!