Gardaí in Kilkenny issue timely warning about leaving valuables in cars

With people getting out and about enjoying the good weather, gardaí in Kilkenny are warning people not to leave valuables in their vehicles at beauty spots.
They are reminding motorists to park in a secure location and to ensure they lock their vehicles.
Most importantly, gardaí warned people never to leave anything worth stealing in sight in a vehicle.
They also warned against hiding valuables in a car after parking as someone may be watching.
"In many scenic areas people leave valuables in their cars before hacking off along a trail," local gardaí stated.
"DON'T. Thieves target these spots. Leave your valuables at home or bring them with you.
"Wallets, phones, handbags etc. are all too tempting for the opportunist offender."
Jockey Sean O'Keeffe on The Nice Guy celebrates in the parade ring after winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park. Pic: Sportsfile
Eoin Murphy, Mustafa, Jonas, Principal: Jane Dowling, Roisin, Cormac, Liam Bolger, Peter and Fionn PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.