Kilkenny Court: Man arraigned on sexual offence charges involving child under 17

Kilkenny courthouse
A man has appeared before Kilkenny Circuit Court on charges of having sexual intercourse with a female child under the age of 17.
The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was arraigned before Judge Corman Quinn on three counts under the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act.
The man pleaded guilty to all three charges which occurred on dates unknown between October 1, 2019, and January 7, 2020.
Representing the defendant, Sarah Jane Comerford BL said the court would benefit from a psychological report on her client. Judge Quinn made the order for the report to be prepared and adjourned the case to May 10.
