Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 7

The late Mary Maher (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née O'Brien) Ardra, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Oldtown, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at her Residence surrounded by her family. Mary will be sadly missed by her husband Dan, son Ian, daughter Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and all extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home from 6pm on Monday (7th May) with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William [Billy] Renehan



The death has taken place of William [Billy] Renehan of Bodalmore, Kells Road, Kilkenny, who died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Audrey, his children Libby, William, Grace, Ben, Stephen and stepsons Nick and Marcus. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eva and his son John. Also missed by his daughters and son in law, grandchildren, sisters Anna [Comerford], Betty [Hyland], Stella [Grace] and Marie [Dunne], nieces, nephews and brother in law Pat Comerford.

Reposing at his home from 4.30pm on Monday 7th May, rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from his home for Requiem Mass at Folkstown Church at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare.

The late Ken Glennon

The death has occurred of Ken Glennon Westfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Doninga, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.





Ken died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Ita and pre-deceased by his wife Joe. Dearest father of Andrew, Joe, Maureen, Mags, Michael and Ken. Deeply regretted by his adored grandchildren, sisters Anna O’Kelly (Ballyferriter) and Molly Boyle (Kilkenny), step-son Morgan, son-in-law Mark, daughters in law Eimear, Deirdre, Jenny and the extended Glennon, Collins and Leahy families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (May 7th) from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 8th) at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.