1969 All-Ireland winner Joe Millea has died

Brian Keyes

Reporter:

Brian Keyes

1969 All-Ireland winner Joe Millea has died

Joe Millea is pictured on the Graigue/Ballycallan of 19790 which won the northern junior title, he is in the back row, third from right - Picture from Graigue Ballycallan website

All-Ireland medal winner from the victorious Kilkenny team of 1969, Joe Millea has died.

Joe, father of camogie star Tracy Millea, played for the Graigue/Ballycallan.

He was a member of the Kilkenny team in the late sixties, early seventies and will always be remembered for his goal at the start of the second half of the '69 All-Ireland final against Cork which inspired a stunning comeback for Kilkenny as the Cats won out 2-15 to 2-9.

Click here for funeral details.