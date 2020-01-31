1969 All-Ireland winner Joe Millea has died

All-Ireland medal winner from the victorious Kilkenny team of 1969, Joe Millea has died.

Joe, father of camogie star Tracy Millea, played for the Graigue/Ballycallan.

He was a member of the Kilkenny team in the late sixties, early seventies and will always be remembered for his goal at the start of the second half of the '69 All-Ireland final against Cork which inspired a stunning comeback for Kilkenny as the Cats won out 2-15 to 2-9.

