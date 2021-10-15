Tributes to well known influencer and columnist Patrick McLoughney

Tributes have been paid to the influencer, columnist and model Patrick McLoughney.

Patrick had thousands of followers online and was a recognisable face about his adopted city of Limerick, thanks to his good looks and successful modelling career, but for those who knew him best, Patrick McLoughney was “a true gent in every sense of the word”.

He wrote a popular column for several years called Man About Town, which was featured in the Limerick Leader and Kilkenny Reporter.

The popular influencer who passed away on Tuesday had done much in his short life. He was voted Ireland's Model of the Year in 2017 and Ireland's Most Stylish Man in 2019. He had been a personal shopper for Brown Thomas. He was a male model, a qualified psychotherapist and an actor.

Limerick businesswoman and well-known singer Sinead O’Brien paid tribute to her close friend.

“Patrick was a true gent in every sense of the word. He was such an incredible person - kind, caring, funny and beyond supportive to his friends,” the fashion designer said.

Patrick was predeceased by his beloved parents Sean and Mary B and his aunt Theresa.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen (O'Meara) and brother Eamonn, aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline and Geraldine, uncle Jim, nieces Anna & Isabelle, nephews Cathal & Micheal, brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home at Ballythomas, Ardcroney (E45PW32), this Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings. His remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish