Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 15, 2021

Edward (Teddy) Sweeney

The death has occurred of Edward (Teddy) Sweeney, Keanes Road, Waterford and late of Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Friday 12th November 2021. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Edward and Ann, brothers Liam, Tommy, Gary, Peter, Pat and Richard, sister Mary (Devlin). Teddy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (née Drohan), sons Patrick, Stephen, Paul and Ken, daughters Ann and Vivienne, daughters-in-law Antoinette, Sandra and Lesley, grandchildren Keith, Brian, Stephanie, Erika, Heather, Jack, Craig, Conor, Glen and Roisín, great grandchildren Callum, Robin and Nathan, sisters Eileen (Kehoe) and Anne (Higgins), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Teddy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 16th November, from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 17th November to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St., arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

Sean Hickson

The death has occurred of Sean Hickson, Rutland, Palatine, Carlow / Kilkenny, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the compassionate care of Hillview Nursing Home. Sean beloved husband of Maureen, loving father to Tommy, P.J., Niall and Donal, adored grandfather to Sarah, Joe, Samantha, Crea, Conall, Conor, Orlaith, Aoife, Michelle, Caitlin and Geoffrey and great-grandfather to Muire and Charlie. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relative, neighbours and friends.

Due to a case of Covid-19 in the family, for the safety of all and in recognition of Sean's wishes, the family wish to have the funeral completely private.

Sean's Funeral Mass will take place this morning, Monday 15th November, at 11a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, followed by burial immediately after in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Margaret Dwyer.

The death has occurred of Margaret Dwyer, 34 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow. 12th November 2021 (Peacefully) at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Noel, sons Patrick and Noel and son-in-law Patrick, sadly missed by her loving daughters Deirdre, Yvonne and Naomi, sons Paul and Emmet, brothers Noel, Martin, William and Francis, sister Sheila, her 14 Grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, son-in-law Amer, daughters-in-law Deborah and Jannette, her best friend Phil, nieces and nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown.

House Private Please. Margaret's family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, and social distancing at the Church.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MASS

Betty Dolan (née Fitzgerald)

The death has occurred of Betty Dolan (née Fitzgerald), 12 High Street, Graignamanagh and Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Betty died, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday 13th of November 2021. Predeceased by her husband Johnny and granddaughter Aisling.

Betty will be very sadly missed by her sons Michael, Jim, John and Barry, her grandchildren Niamh, Arthur, Kate, Con and Henry, her siblings Mary, Jim, Breda, Evelyn, Peggy and John, her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to Covid 19 Government restrictions, a private family wake will be held for Betty. Removal at 10.45am on Tuesday to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery in Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

The funeral cortege will pass by Betty's home in High Street, Graignamanagh, en route to St Michael's Cemetery, if friends and neighbours would like to stand by the roadside to pay their respects.

Please observe Covid 19 guidelines during the funeral.

Maureen Butler (née Lyng)

The death has occurred of Maureen Butler (née Lyng), 13th November 2021. Maureen, in her 102nd year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Signacare Nursing Home, New Ross. Beloved wife of the late Marty, pre-deceased by her brothers Tom, Fr. Matt, sisters, Nan (Hennessy), Sr Bridie Lyng RSHM, Jo (Clancy) and St Agnes Lyng Brigidine Order. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, today, Monday, 15th November, from 5pm, concluding at 7pm, for neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to H.S.E guidelines (the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitser).

Funeral will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, The Rower, for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday 16th November, with burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the following link https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam.

George Burke

The death has occurred of George Burke, Ballycloven, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballintaggart, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Andrew and Ellen, his siblings Jim, Peter, Lily, Mary, Kathleen and Philomena and Mary (who died in infancy). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Brigid, daughters Aisling and Sinéad, sons Diarmuid and Brendan, his adoring grandchildren Seán, Caoimhe, Billy, Bébhinn, Cormac, Róise and Rían, sister Margaret, brothers Richie and Padge, sons-in-law Adrian and David, daughters-in-law Edel and Joie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 16th November from 5pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish)

With the support and agreement of George’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

House strictly private please.

Anastatia Tobin (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Anastatia Tobin (née Nolan), 6 Kilcreene Cottages, Kilkenny and formerly of Michaelschurch, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, in the loving care of staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny on Friday, 12th November 2021. Pre-deceased by her husband Mick and her daughter Anne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons Ray and Larry, daughters Margaret and Angela, sisters Chrissie, Babs and Phil, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny (Eircode R95 FH90). Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.30am followed by removal to St. Canice’s Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcanicesparish.ie

With the support and agreement of Anastatia’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.