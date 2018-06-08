Joe Dolan tribute, hot jazz and trad all part of this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, May 8-15, 2018

Friday

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Joe Dolan Tribute, The Cosy Inn, Graignamanagh, 9pm.

The Small Glories, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.

Reggae Dance of Unity, Home Rule Club, 9:30pm, €5.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.



Saturday

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Red Alchemy Theatre Company: Find Your Way Home, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Jim Devine, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Multicultural Afro Caribbean Night, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Mindriot & Guests, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10pm, €10.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.



Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJs, Left Bank.



Monday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.



Tuesday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Bold as Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.

Any day

Polska Eire Festival, various venues to Sunday.

VTOS Kilkenny Photography Exhibition, MacDonagh Junction, from Friday to June 14.

Afinado Solo Exhibition, Kilkenny Arts Office, to June 15.

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.

Exhibition: The Breadwinner, Butler Gallery to July 29.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.