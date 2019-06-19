Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, June 19 - June 25, 2019

Wednesday

East Wind Symphony, St Canice’s Cathedral, 3.30pm, €4.50.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Junior Cert Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm, €22.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

John Needs Pembro: John Travers, Andrew McGuinness and Friends Music Night, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9pm, €5.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

John Needs Pembro Yoga, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7.15am, €10.

Good Shepherd Centre’s BBQ & Auction, Stephens Barracks, 4pm, €25.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Mack Fleetwood, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €17.

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Recoil and DJ Mick, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.



Saturday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Bingo Loco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6.30pm (sold out).

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Hiview Athletic FC Lip Sync Battles, Hotel Kilkenny, 8pm, €20.

Clancy’s Kitchen, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Dominic and Barry Kirwan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Clue.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

ProMusica Arizona, St Canice’s Cathedral, 3.30pm, €4.50.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Jenny Greene, Langton’s Night Club, 9pm, €15.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.​

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm. ​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan's Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

​

Any Day ​

Exhibition: Monumentality/Fragility, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard and Kilkenny Castle, until Sunday.​

Exhibition: Things That Matter, Kilkenny Arts Office, from Saturday until July 20. ​

Exhibition: reflief by Adam Fearon, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to July 28. ​

