Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 9 - 15, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Talk: The Famine in Kilkenny, Home Rule Club (upstairs).

Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21/19.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Exhibition Launch, Watergate Theatre Gallery, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Langton’s, 7.30pm, €25.

Tom Crean Antarctic Explorer, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21/19.

NCBI Table Quiz, Home Rule Club, 8.30pm, €20 (team).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Cups Against Cancer Coffee Morning, Gowran Park, 9am.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

The Life o’Reilly, St Lachtain’s Church, Freshford, 8pm, €25.

What’s The Story Rory?, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €21.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 9.30pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Point Blank and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

The Poet and The Songwriter, The White Feather Wellbeing Centre, Bennettsbridge, 4pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

The Showman, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €25.

Blindboy Live Podcast Show, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €26.

All Tvvins, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €21.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Showdown, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Remedy Club, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €15.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Sunday

Music in Kilkenny: Camerata Kilkenny and Maria Keohane, Kilkenny Castle, 4pm.

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

MONday

Barking Dog: Alice in Wonderland, Watergate Theatre, 10am and 11.30am, €8.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Barking Dog: Alice in Wonderland, Watergate Theatre, 10am & 11:30am, €8.

Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.

Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan's Bar.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.