Jack the Ripper in Kilkenny? New film being shot locally!

Kilkenny

The Butterslip, Kilkenny will be one of several Kilkenny locations used Picture: Mescal Productions

Last Wednesday, Kilkenny was used as a filming location for a short film based on Jack the Ripper, written and directed by Morgan Mescal.

Morgan is a cousin to Normal People star Paul Mescal, proving that the talent in the Mescal family extends to both sides of the camera.

On set were two actors: Lauren Murphy (best known for playing Shannon Dowling on Fair City) and Jae M. Oglesby, a talented upcoming actor.

Lauren played Annie Chapman, the second canonical victim of the notorious unidentified serial killer Jack the Ripper as Jae played Jack himself.

Filming took place from 10pm to 4am on the Butterslip and even the Gardaí stopped by for a friendly chat - but Jack the Ripper remains at large!

The crew is mostly made up of IT Carlow television and media graduates with Kieran Joyce on camera 1, local Kilkenny man and location scout Frankie Hickey on sound and Josh Cates on camera 2.

Director Morgan Mescal enjoyed the experience of directing in Kilkenny and praised the goodwill of local people as the crew get ready to shoot more scenes here.

"With all the camera and film equipment we had on the Butterslip the night of filming locals were naturally curious but very welcoming to the crew, some stating it was nice to see something good and different happening in Kilkenny," Morgan told Kilkenny People.

"This was the first scene of fourteen in the film with other locations around Kilkenny being used in the near future as well as locations in Belfast and Dublin."

For more info and behind the scenes footage people can follow "theripperofficialshortfilm" on Instagram.

