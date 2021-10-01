Carol did Kilkenny proud and Knox-ed up some amazing looks on Glow UP Ireland

Kilkenny's Carol Knox was eliminated last night from Glow Up Ireland. The judges Cathyanne Mac Allister and Emma O’ Byrne decided it was her time to leave after making it through to the top six make up artists in Ireland.

Last night's episode of Glow Up Ireland was a bittersweet one for Kilkenny's Carol Knox. Her Glow Up Ireland journey ended, but she was also grateful to be able to return home to her two children, who she was really starting to miss.

The remaining MUAs were asked (in the second part of the show) to create a look based on a person that inspires them the most.

According to Carol it was one of the most emotional and challenging episodes yet. "I changed my mind last minute on the person who inspires me most. I was going to focus on a famous artist that inspires me, however I decided to go with my heart and pay tribute to my friend. She had been through a huge amount of tragedy in such a short period of time, losing family members, one year after another. She is the person that inspires me the most, so I wanted to pay homage to her and her strength as a person.

"The idea of spiral was an optical illustration, just like tear drops from heaven from the people who had passed in her life. The ripple on my face was to reflect the ripple effect of grief but also of her strength."

The judges were curious to see the final look but Carol ran out of time to finish it. She ended up in the bottom two in the Face Off Chair for her final challenge against fellow MUA Caolán. Unfortunately the Kilkenny mum-of-two did not make it through the elimination round and it was her time to pack up her make up bag and leave the show.

On leaving Carol said "the show opened my eyes to my capabilities. The judges said they never knew what I was going to bring, as I pleasantly surprised them every week with my versality."

She added, "before entering this competition I only had four months experience in creative make up, I was green, but I learnt very fast. I also went on the show with huge self doubt and very little confidence. However when I was up in Dublin filming, I realized I was one in ten of so many people chosen to compete on this show, the judges saw something in me that I didn't. They believed in me when I didn't, so that hit a nerve. Some people climb to the top of the Himalayas to conquer their fears, I went on national TV to do a competition to have my soul searching journey."

One thing is for sure. The Thursday night viewing of Glow UP Ireland will not be the same without fighter Carol Knox. She certainly kept us entertained and as she says herself, its time for her to start believing in herself.

Don't miss next week as Kilkenny's Michael Ryan still stands a fighting chance as one of the top five MUAs left in Glow Up Ireland. Episode 6 will air on RTÉ2, Thursday at 9.35pm.