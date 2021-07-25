Search our Archive

Positive trends in EPA Water Report

The latest figures from the EPA indicate a net improvement in the quality of our rivers, and no change or an improvement in N and P concentrations for 63% and 76% of our catchments, respectively.
IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers want to see all our rivers in the high-status categories and they are working hard to achieve just that.


Within a European context, Ireland is one of the best for water quality where 98% of our groundwater bodies are below 50mg/L for Nitrates (in contrast to Germany and Spain at 72% and 78.5% respectively) and our surface waters have the lowest concentrations of nitrate.
“This report shows real signs of progress and is something all stakeholders can build upon,” he concluded.

