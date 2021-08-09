Glanbia 'disappointed' An Taisce to take Kilkenny cheese plant case to Supreme Court

Glanbia Ireland are committed to bringing their proposed cheese processing plant in south Kilkenny to fruition, despite confirmation An Taisce are to seek leave to challenge its planning permission in the Supreme Court.

An Taisce confirmed the action this morning (Monday). In response Glanbia have issued the following statement:

"Glanbia Ireland notes with disappointment confirmation that An Taisce have applied to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the decision of the High Court upholding An Bord Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a cheese processing facility.

"The continental cheese production facility planned for Belview is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and international dairy firm, Royal A-ware.

"Kilkenny Council granted planning for the new cheese facility at Belview in November 2019.

An Bord Pleanála refused an appeal and granted permission in June 2020.



"On 20 April 2021, the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála.

On 2 July, the High Court also refused An Taisce’s application for Leave to Appeal this decision to the Court of Appeal.



"Glanbia Ireland Chief Executive Jim Bergin said: “We are committed to bringing this project to fruition in conjunction with our partners, Royal A-ware. This project, which is line with Government policy, is critical to our market diversification post Brexit, will support rural Ireland’s post-Covid recovery and is of huge importance to the 4,500 farm families supplying milk to Glanbia Ireland.”

"Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said: “The combined impact of An Taisce’s four consecutive challenges to this project has been a two-year delay, and this latest proposed appeal could delay the project even further. This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and could hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).”"