09/08/2021

Mooncoin legend makes headlines gifting Kilkenny spuds to Olympic champ's family

Picture: The Mooncoin Page via Facebook

On his way up to Croke Park yesterday well-known Mooncoin potato farmer John Crowley dropped a bag of new season Suirside Farms Queens to Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington's home.

The picture caught national traction on Twitter and has since received an incredible response online.

There's no doubt that the Olympic hero will be well-fuelled on her return from Tokyo with quality Kilkenny spuds.

Blanchfield's Centra in Mooncoin also commended John on their Facebook page:

"If Suirside Farms potatoes are good enough for Kellie Harrington’s family they are good enough for us! We’ve been stocking these spuds for over 20 years at this stage!"

