Mooncoin legend makes headlines gifting Kilkenny spuds to Olympic champ's family

On his way up to Croke Park yesterday well-known Mooncoin potato farmer John Crowley dropped a bag of new season Suirside Farms Queens to Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington's home.
The picture caught national traction on Twitter and has since received an incredible response online.
John Crowley from Mooncoin, Co.Kilkenny making sure Kellie Harrington has a good feed of spuds when she makes it home from #Tokyo2020 Photo Credit: The Mooncoin Page pic.twitter.com/DMezQWB5Q1— Aoife Kearns (@kearns_aoife) August 8, 2021
Potentially one of the most Irish things ever! John Crowley from Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny (my hometown!) thought what should I give #KellieHarrington when she returns from #Tokyo2020 after winning in the #OlympicGames I know a bag of spuds! Delivery to family pic via @kearns_aoife pic.twitter.com/lN2cd8KdQr— Paul Dunphy Esquire. ️ #HireTheSquire! (@pauldunphy) August 9, 2021
There's no doubt that the Olympic hero will be well-fuelled on her return from Tokyo with quality Kilkenny spuds.
Blanchfield's Centra in Mooncoin also commended John on their Facebook page:
"If Suirside Farms potatoes are good enough for Kellie Harrington’s family they are good enough for us! We’ve been stocking these spuds for over 20 years at this stage!"
