Lamb prices up on the back of strong demand – IFA

IFA Sheep Chairman Leeson Neale said lamb prices have increased by up to 20c/kg this week as factories compete for supplies.



He said prices of €6.40/kg are available, with deals to 21.5kgs. Better deals are available for larger lots and groups. Cull ewes are making €3.40 to €3.60/kg.



Leeson Neale said store and breeding sales are buoyant in the marts and they’re providing competition for lamb supplies to the factories.



He said farmers should sell hard in a strong market, while moving lambs as they become fit.



“The orderly selling of lambs this year is ensuring there will be no glut of lambs coming onto the market. The absence of imports from outside the EU in the market place is also a significant contributor to the positive market conditions which should prevail for the year,” he said.



He said factories must ensure these positive market conditions are reflected in prices to farmers.