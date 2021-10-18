Kilkenny ICMSA Election of Officers

ICMSA President Pat McCormack will speak at the Kilkenny ICMSA AGM
The AGMs of the Mid Kilkenny Area and for the ICMSA Kilkenny County Executive will be held at the Springhill Court Hotel on Thursday, 28 October at 8.30pm.
The meeting will be addressed by the President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, and set against the current historic challenges of climate change, CAP and the hugely significant issue for Kilkenny of nitrates, a full attendance is expected.
Elections will be held for the position of Area and County Chairpersons and Secretaries and the meeting will also deal with nominations for membership of the National Council representing Laois.
The current County Chairperson is Dunbell farmer, Denis Drennan, and Tom Corcoran of Ballyhale acts as Secretary to the local executive of the state’s specialist dairy farmer organisation. All queries on eligibility to attend or vote to the local Area Development Officer, Ronan O’Connor, at 087-1732455
