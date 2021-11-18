Search

18/11/2021

Kilkenny graduate is awarded Kerry Group Masters Degree sponsorship

Kilkenny

UCC Food Science Graduates Maeve Cusack, from Blarney, and Áine Murphy who is from Ballyfoyle, have been sponsored by Kerry Group to complete UCC’s new employment based Master’s Degree

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

To celebrate Science Week, University College Cork (UCC) and Kerry Group announced that two UCC Food Science graduates are being sponsored by Kerry Group on a new, two-year, part-time Master’s degree in Dairy Process Technology.


Áine Murphy, from Ballyfoyle, is one of the chosen graduates. She will be joined by Maeve Cusack, from Blarney.
This employment based, postgraduate degree will provide Maeve and Áine with an opportunity to complete an MSc in Dairy Process Technology at UCC while working across Kerry Group’s dairy processing sites.

Áine said: “I had always been in love with the idea of Food Science since studying Home Economics and Biology in secondary school, but once I really got into the course in UCC, especially when I carried out my work placement, I realised my real passion was specifically in the area of dairy science. This opportunity to work with such a prestigious company as Kerry Group and gaining invaluable experience in the dairy industry, while also gaining an MSc degree in UCC, is one that I am so grateful to have been given, and I’m really looking forward to the next two years.”

