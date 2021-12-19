Search

19 Dec 2021

New Code of Practice & Sustainability Payment for Farmers on Greenways - IFA

KILKENNY

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the new Code of Best Practice for national and regional greenway projects negotiated by IFA is an important safeguard for farmers whose land is on greenway routes.

“A key part of the Code is a new Sustainability Payment (once-off goodwill payment for early-sign on and co-operation) to each farmer, on top of the full value of any land acquired for a greenway as part of a voluntary land acquisition agreement process,” he said. 


“The farmer’s statutory rights are fully protected if they participate in this voluntary process. They still have full access to mediation and arbitration if there is no agreement on the valuation of the land and compensation for other impacts on their farms,” he said. 

Christmas capers at Kilkenny Castle for the Santa Run


“IFA and farmers understand the importance of greenways to local communities. However, they can impact significantly on farmers whose lands are along the route. This Code allows for a clear engagement process to minimise the impact and disruption to individual farms, along with a sustainability payment to farmers for their co-operation with the project during the construction phase,” he said. 

IFA National Environment Chairman Paul O Brien said the new Code is very comprehensive and provides detailed information on the procedures involved and the rights of farmers and landowners who may be impacted.

Paul O Brien said an essential aspect of the new code is the use of Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreements, in order to avoid the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs), where private lands may need to be acquired to complete a greenway project. 

“A key element for the success of the Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreement approach is a new additional ex-gratia Greenway Sustainability payment, which will be paid to farmers in addition to the payment for land purchase and the other impacts of the greenway on their farm,” he said. 

The sustainability payment rates are based on 5 band lengths as per the attached table, with payments ranging from €67.50 per linear metre in band 1 to €40.90 in band 5. (See table below).

The Code of Practice explains the procedures involved, including consultation; planning; and design and construction. In addition, it outlines how farmers can engage in the process and sets out how the Voluntary Land Acquisition Process will work. 

As well as dealing with the important area of accommodation works, the Code also explains the services available to the farmer including an agronomist/property advisor to assist in submitting and negotiating a compensation claim on behalf of the farmer. 

Paul O Brien said any farmer that uses a Voluntary Land Acquisition Agreement as part of the Code and receives the additional sustainability payment is also fully protected in terms of their statutory rights under the law, including the right to arbitration. 

While the new Code specifically applies to national and regional greenway projects as set out in the Government’s Greenway strategy, Paul O Brien said in practice this Code and associated sustainability payment should be the standard for all projects across the country. 

Paul O Brien said that project promoters must work closely with farmers and landowners in a proactive manner that is sensitive to their needs, that maximises their support for, and goodwill towards, any proposed greenway. 

He said the new Code of Best Practice and sustainability payment will assist this process and must be fully respected by project promoters.

The Code was approved by IFA’s National Environment Committee earlier this week and by IFA National Council at its meeting on Tuesday.

Gardaí ‘still there’ to listen to help and to protect the vulnerable in Kilkenny

Tenth annual memorial tractor run for Murt and Minty to take place in Ballyhale

All happening on December 28

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media