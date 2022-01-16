Search

16 Jan 2022

Positive trade continues into new year at Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

George Candler

16 Jan 2022

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

As we begin a New Year it was reassuring to see that the cattle trade continues on a positive front as was demonstrated last Thursday in our opening sale of 2022.
Trade remained very strong for all types with Friesian bullocks the main talking point.

Strong Trade
There was an excellent trade for the black white males where a lot of prices ranged for forward stores and beef types between €2.00 to €2.20 per kilo with €2.25 being attained on occasions.
Beef and forward store bullocks and heifers saw prices range from €2.30 to €2.75 per kilo for continentals with lighter types breaching the €3 per kilo mark.
It is hoped that the solid trade for cattle will continue.

Boardwalk closed for work on diseased trees as ash dieback hits Kilkenny woods

Works taking place this week at Silaire Boardwalk in Graignamanagh


The Asda group, who had committed to buy UK beef, have now found they cannot keep to that commitment and have said they now will also be sourcing beef from Ireland.
The reason for this development is cattle across the water are costing a good bit more than here and the lack of supply is also causing problems.


The introduction of Brexit was suggested to curtail a lot of trading with mainland UK but, having sourced livestock from here for years, the fact they know the product they are getting is very much a positive for the agri industry.
Hopefully the red tape involved will be less cumbersome going forward.


Sheep Sale
Monday’s sheep sale showed a slight reduction in prices compared to the sale before Christmas. Factory quotes have reduced by 10 cent a kilo which would account for the reduction of heavy lambs by €2 to €6 per head.


On a positive front, cull ewes and rams reached the €200 per head mark which is a good improvement on prices in late 2021.


Dairy Sale
Our dairy sale will continue on a weekly basis until further notice, taking place each Monday at 12.30pm.
Next Monday we offer an entire herd for Charlie Barton of Johnstown who is changing his system of farming, comprising of 43 in calf cows due January onwards, plus 17 in calf Friesian heifers.


This is a very genuine herd in excellent condition and well worth viewing. Details 056-7721407. If attending the mart please wear a face mask and avail of the sanitising hand washes that are available throughout the building.


Our calf sales will continue on a Monday until February 1, when they will be offered for sale every Tuesday until further notice.
Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

Grants available to Kilkenny home owners to improve private water supplies

Kilkenny had one of highest levels of Omicron virus over Christmas

It had the third highest incidence rate in the country

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media