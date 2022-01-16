Positive trade continues into new year at Kilkenny Mart

As we begin a New Year it was reassuring to see that the cattle trade continues on a positive front as was demonstrated last Thursday in our opening sale of 2022.

Trade remained very strong for all types with Friesian bullocks the main talking point.

Strong Trade

There was an excellent trade for the black white males where a lot of prices ranged for forward stores and beef types between €2.00 to €2.20 per kilo with €2.25 being attained on occasions.

Beef and forward store bullocks and heifers saw prices range from €2.30 to €2.75 per kilo for continentals with lighter types breaching the €3 per kilo mark.

It is hoped that the solid trade for cattle will continue.



The Asda group, who had committed to buy UK beef, have now found they cannot keep to that commitment and have said they now will also be sourcing beef from Ireland.

The reason for this development is cattle across the water are costing a good bit more than here and the lack of supply is also causing problems.



The introduction of Brexit was suggested to curtail a lot of trading with mainland UK but, having sourced livestock from here for years, the fact they know the product they are getting is very much a positive for the agri industry.

Hopefully the red tape involved will be less cumbersome going forward.



Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale showed a slight reduction in prices compared to the sale before Christmas. Factory quotes have reduced by 10 cent a kilo which would account for the reduction of heavy lambs by €2 to €6 per head.



On a positive front, cull ewes and rams reached the €200 per head mark which is a good improvement on prices in late 2021.



Dairy Sale

Our dairy sale will continue on a weekly basis until further notice, taking place each Monday at 12.30pm.

Next Monday we offer an entire herd for Charlie Barton of Johnstown who is changing his system of farming, comprising of 43 in calf cows due January onwards, plus 17 in calf Friesian heifers.



This is a very genuine herd in excellent condition and well worth viewing. Details 056-7721407. If attending the mart please wear a face mask and avail of the sanitising hand washes that are available throughout the building.



Our calf sales will continue on a Monday until February 1, when they will be offered for sale every Tuesday until further notice.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.