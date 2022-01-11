Grants available to Kilkenny home owners to improve private water supplies

File pic
People living in rural areas of Kilkenny where they cannot access the public water supply can now avail of grants to improve their private supplies.
Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has confirmed that for 2022 Under the Rural Water programme, there are grants available to improve people’s private water supply in rural areas where they cannot access the public water supply.
A private water supply provides water to one house and is often, a well.
To qualify for a grant, the house in question must be more than seven years old and not connected to a public or group scheme.
Grants are available to:
To find out more go to https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/1d9d8-private-wells/
Cllr Cleere said: “It is very straight forward to apply for this grant. You just need to fill in an application form and send to the rural water section of the local authority.
“Many families benefitted from this grant last year and I would encourage anyone considering an upgrade to apply,” the local councillor added.
