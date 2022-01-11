Search

11 Jan 2022

Grants available to Kilkenny home owners to improve private water supplies

Sian Moloughney

People living in rural areas of Kilkenny where they cannot access the public water supply can now avail of grants to improve their private supplies.


Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has confirmed that for 2022 Under the Rural Water programme, there are grants available to improve people’s private water supply in rural areas where they cannot access the public water supply.
A private water supply provides water to one house and is often, a well.


To qualify for a grant, the house in question must be more than seven years old and not connected to a public or group scheme.

Grants are available to:

  • Fix a private water supply - This grant covers 85% of the approved costs of rehabilitation works to a well, up to a maximum of €3,000.
  • Install a new well - This grant covers 85% of the approved costs of a new well, up to a maximum of €5,000. The local authority must agree that a new well is the most appropriate solution.
  • Improve the water quality - This grant covers 100% of the approved costs of improving water quality in a well, up to a maximum of €1,000. The work may include filtration or Ultra Violet treatment.
    The minimum grant is €750.


To find out more go to https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/1d9d8-private-wells/

Cllr Cleere said: “It is very straight forward to apply for this grant. You just need to fill in an application form and send to the rural water section of the local authority.
“Many families benefitted from this grant last year and I would encourage anyone considering an upgrade to apply,” the local councillor added.

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

