Search

24 Mar 2022

TAMS costings ‘disconnected from reality’ says Kilkenny farm leader

Kilkenny Kilkenny

ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee chair Denis Drennan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

24 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The Chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, Denis Drennan, has called for revised TAMS costings.


Mr Drennan, who farms at Dunbell, said that the TAMS costings were already demonstrably out-of-date and inadequate before the most recent surge in inflation around construction costs, but, as they stood now, Mr Drennan said that they were “fully disconnected from reality”.


“There must be a degree of progress on this issue because we’ve repeatedly pointed out that so far from closing the gap between actual costs and the increasingly fictional costings set out in TAMS, the gap appears to be widening. Famers cannot wait until Tranche 26 opens in April, the current costings were developed in March 2021 and were questionable even then. But now in the spring of 2022, they in no way reflect the current costs of materials. Some of our members have been quoted prices in excess of 40% above the reference costings.

Taking in charge process is 'unfit for purpose' - Kilkenny councillor

“We said before that the failure to update the costings was making TAMS irrelevant and we very much regret to point out that the gap is widening – not closing. We all know that our dairy farmers have to engage with the environmental issues and ICMSA fully supports that engagement, but that means operating TAMS on a realistic level and making it fit-for-purpose. It is not fit-for-purpose right now, and it has not been for some time. Only the Department can fix that, and they need to get to grips with a problem that is completely obvious and completely within their control.”

Ukrainian and Russian language options now available on HSE website

Potential sites shortlisted for new Kilkenny City fire station

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media