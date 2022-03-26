Search

26 Mar 2022

RSA warning to Kilkenny farmers: Don’t use plough lamps on roads

26 Mar 2022 5:30 PM

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI Ireland) are advising tractor drivers that plough lamps to the rear of the vehicle should not be used when travelling on public roads.


Work lamps, commonly known as ‘ploughing lamps’ are fitted to agricultural tractors and self-propelled machinery.
These lamps generally emit a white light to the rear of the vehicle to give extra visibility when working on the farm.
Under Road Traffic Regulations it is illegal to have white lights to the rear of any vehicle switched on while in use on public roads.

Mr Michael Moroney, Chief Executive, The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI Ireland), said: “As spring work on farms gathers pace the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors (FCI), is encouraging all tractor users to make sure that plough lamps are never used when travelling on public roads. Amber flashing lights give adequate notice of slower vehicles to other road users.’’


Mr Sam Waide, Chief Executive, Road Safety Authority, said: “Please be mindful of other drivers at lighting up time and at night, these lights can confuse motorists into thinking that a vehicle is approaching.
“In addition, work lamps are high power lamps which could temporarily blind other road users which is a serious road safety concern.’’


Only red and amber lights should appear on to the rear of a vehicle when used on the road.
You can find more information on the correct use of tractor work lamps, and other advice, at www.rsa.ie

