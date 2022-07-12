Search

12 Jul 2022

Grants announced for Ballyfoyle and Thomastown Agricultural Shows

Grants announced for Ballyfoyle and Thomastown Agricultural Shows

Julie Meaney on a vintage Field Marshall tractor with Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach, Jim Dowling, Ted Malone, Ciarán Ruane, Shem Kavanagh and Pat Hurley. PICTURE: HARRY REID

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

12 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Two Kilkenny agricultural shows are to benefit from government funding under the Our Rural Future programme and Leader.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 Agricultural shows taking place this summer.

 In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months

In Kilkenny two rural shows will benefit - Ballyfoyle Show and Thomastown Show.

Gardaí appeal for assistance following incident in Graignmanagh

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the Agricultural Shows mean to people in rural communities.

“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar. Our shows signals fun, energy and a sense of community - something for all the family. They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far.

Phelan welcomes increased payments for the 2022 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

“Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

BREAKING: Two arrested following €6.9 million drug seizure in Kilkenny

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media