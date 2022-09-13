Search

13 Sept 2022

Glanbia Co-op members to benefit from c.€150 million share spin-out

KILKENNY

Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong with John Murphy, Chairman, Tirlán, Jim Bergin, CEO, Tirlán and Nicola O’Connell, Head of Commercial, Tirlán

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

13 Sept 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited confirms that it has transferred, via a “spin-out”, c. €150 million worth of Glanbia plc  shares to over 11,000 members.

The spin-out of approximately 12 million plc shares has a total value of c. €150 million based on the plc share price of €12.48 at the close of business on 12 September 2022. The spin-out is worth approximately €12,000 to a Member with the average Co-op shareholding, or around €4,000 for each 1,000 Co-op shares held.

Documentary on Kilkenny woman Vicky Phelan to open IndieCork festival

The transaction is aimed at releasing a portion of the value of the Co-op and making it available to Members. Since 2013, the Co-op has distributed in excess of €888 million* of value to members through a combination of Glanbia plc share spin-outs, patronage support and share interest (dividend) payments.

Commenting, John Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Co-operative Society said: “We are pleased to complete this spin-out to allow Members to gain access to some of the value of their investment. In recent weeks we made the very exciting announcement regarding our re-branding as Tirlán. Our Co-op is well placed to continue to deliver for our farmer Members.”

The spin-out confirmed today was among a number of measures overwhelmingly approved by Co-op members at a Special General Meeting held on 17 December 2021. This included purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business. On Thursday 15 September, Glanbia Co-op members will vote at a Special General Meeting on a proposal to change the name of the Co-op to Tirlán.

Cost of fertiliser and feed prices continue to soar for agriculture industry

Following the completion of the spin-out, the Co-op will remain the largest individual shareholder in Glanbia plc, with 27.6% of the issued share capital. This shareholding was valued at approximately €943 million based on the plc closing share price of €12.48 on 12 September 2022.

A detailed information pack, including details of their individual plc share allocations, will be issued to Co-op members in the coming weeks. On receipt of their Glanbia plc share certificates, shareholders can choose to sell or retain the shares as they see fit.

Massive demolition, construction and development plans for Kilkenny school campus

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media