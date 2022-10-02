Outside influences are affecting Kilkenny farming

As we enter the last three months of the year it’s safe to say farming has had a large amount of ups and downs.



Between weather, climate change suggestions, rising fuel and fertilizer costs, the war in Ukraine, the change of leadership in the UK - all of these which are outside practises are having a major negative effect on Irish farmers.



With the new development of a weakening sterling this could unsettle both the beef and lamb trade. There is a lot of uncertainty in the financial world at the moment which might have a short or long term effect on agriculture in this small country of ours.

Dairy Sale

On the positive front, milk prices have remained solid which was reflected in the dairy sale on Monday in Kilkenny Mart where fresh calved animals ranged from €1700 to €2500 per head.

Spring calvers were more difficult to sell with value being bought at €900 to €1100 per head.

These animals are a more long term investment but if you have feed and they calf all right could be an excellent investment at present day prices.

Our next dairy sale in Kilkenny Mart is Monday, 10th October, with entries now being taken.

Thursday’s cattle sale was a smaller affair, only attracting 500 head due to the ploughing taking place in Ratheniska.

Trade remained solid with beef type animals ranging from €1250 to €1980 per head. Forward stores €1050 to €1600 per head with lighter types €680 to €1080 per head.

A small selection of cull cows saw Friesian types range from €1.18 to €2.35 per kilo with continentals €1.40 to €2.75 per kilo.

In the heifer ring Beef types ranged from €1150 to €1660 per head forward type heifers €900 to €1250 per head and lighter types €650 to €920 per head,

Disappointing Sheep Prices

Sheep prices could best be described as disappointing on Monday with butcher type lambs ranging from €135 to €146 per head, factory types €112 to €129 per head and stores €88 to €114 per head.

Cull ewes met an easier trade, trading from €60 to €150 per head.

A special ram sale Char €400 to €620 per head, Suffolks ranged from €400 to €500 per head.

Weanling Sale

Next Tuesday, October 4, we will hold our first weanling sale of the season at 11am with entries now being taken.

Prize money available in different sectors on the day.

We also hold a sale of an entire suckler herd of 60 head in calf or with calves at foot.

More details available by contacting Kilkenny Livestock Mart 056 7721407.

Until next time do be careful on the farm, and good buying, good selling and good luck.