Autumn Milk Quality event for Tirlán suppliers in Kilkenny

Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, is hosting a series of Autumn Milk Quality events for milk suppliers, with the final in its series aimed at suppliers in the South East and taking place at Teagasc, Kildalton College, Piltown, on Thursday, October 27, beginning at 11am.

The interactive event will focus on maintaining milk quality throughout the autumn and winter as well as the new Sustainability Action Payment for 2023.

Speakers on the day will showcase best practice around managing and maintaining low TBC, Thermoduric and SCC levels though autumn and winter. Expert advice will also be offered on parlour routines and minimising residues, managing lactose levels and actions to take now to qualify for the full Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5 cpl for 2023.

Practical demonstrations and discussions will highlight the importance of milk quality for autumn and winter supply,” Shane McElroy, Head of Technical Development at Tirlán, said.

“Suppliers aiming to achieve quality levels to secure this year’s seasonality bonus, including Liquid Premium, Autumn Calving and Unconditional Seasonality, will find these events especially helpful to attend in their area,” he added.

To receive seasonal premium payments, milk supplied needs to be greater than or equal to 4.35% lactose. It must also have an average SCC result of less than 350,000 cells/ml.

Suppliers must also meet TBC quality requirements - the average TBC test results used for month-end calculation for the payment period must be less than 50,000 cfu/ml.

Eligibility for the 2022 Seasonality Scheme is open to Creamery milk suppliers. Autumn Calving Scheme and/or Liquid Milk Contract holders are also eligible for Seasonality on volumes which are not already subject to premium payments.

To facilitate farm enrolment and ensure suppliers qualify for the 2023 Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5 cpl, Tirlán team members will be on hand to help individual suppliers to register their herd’s chosen sustainability actions as part of the day.

Tirlán will be represented by both its technical advisory and milk supply management teams, as well as members of support services such as ASSAP, Beef Twenty/20 and FarmGen.

Progressive Genetics personnel will attend on the day to speak about signing up for milk recording and the real, monetary benefits that milk recording can bring to any farm. The morning will finish with the opportunity for an informal chat with any of the Tirlán representatives over some light refreshments.

Further information is available from your local Milk Supply Manager.