Kilkenny's top picnic destinations - perfect timing for outdoor dining!

Kilkenny is host to some of the best places for couples and families to enjoy the ultimate outdoor dining experience.

Picnics and summertime go hand-in-hand, so whether it's a brunch on the grass, coffee under stars, or afternoon tea in the park, the black and amber county is home to some of the country’s top picnic locations!

Commenting on the ‘picnic experience’ that Kilkenny has to offer, Ciaran Conroy Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism said: “Nothing says summer like picnics, outdoor meals of all kinds are wonderful because they pair two of some of the best things in life: food and nature.

"Here in Kilkenny, we have a variety of restaurants and cafes for people to pick up their ready-made outdoor feast, and our parks and gardens are the perfect location for a family day out."

Where can you get your basket?

- Aran

Renowned for their delicious home-made breads and pastries, Aran are now doing a takeout picnic basket fit for all the family. For orders: www.arankilkenny.ie

- Kilkenny Design Centre

For a mix of delicious freshly made sandwiches and treats, Kilkenny Design Centre have created the ideal picnic basket for the family to enjoy. Picnic baskets can be pre-ordered at: www.kilkennydesign.com

- Face2

Face Kilkenny are offering a gourmet al-fresco dining experience where you can order and collect your gourmet picnic box and take it to one of Kilkenny’s best picnic spots: www.facekilkenny.com

- Bridies Bar & General Store at Langton’s

Guaranteed to tickle all the taste buds, Bridies Picnic Box includes a delicious range of wraps and gourmet desserts. From sesame sweet chilli chicken wrap to delicious handmade macaroons. The picnic box is available at www.langtonstakeaway.com or call 056 776 5133

- The Orangerie at Butler House

The latest edition to Kilkenny’s outdoor dining experiences, The Orangerie are now delighting folk with their beautifully presented Afternoon Tea boxes. With vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options as well as the traditional, it’s the ultimate outdoor picnic treat! www.butler.ie

- La Rivista Market

One of Kilkenny’s best loved Italian restaurants is offering take out brunch, pastries and coffees from its stylish new market. If cranberry & orange dressed scones and iced caramel coffee sounds tempting, call 056 7771666 to order or see menus on www.larivista.ie

- Cafe la Coco

As we are all moving eco-friendlier, a must try is the new ‘edible’ coffee cups at café la coco! Made from cereal, these 100% sustainable cups are the perfect accompaniment to one of their gourmet sandwiches or delicious pastries. Phone: (056) 775 2726

Where to go?

- Woodstock Gardens & Arboretum

The stunning Woodstock Gardens are located just outside the picturesque village of Inistioge. The gardens, overlooking the River Nore Valley, offer visitors a wide variety of attractions and are a relaxing and beautiful environment in which to spend a day with a picnic!

There are picnic tables around the gardens, a playground and an orienteering course for the more adventurous families. There is a €4 admission fee per car, payable on exit. For more information visit www.woodstock.ie



- Castlecomer Discovery Park

If you want an action packed day out followed by a picnic surrounded by woodlands, then this is the perfect location! Castlecomer Discovery Park is an 80-acre activity park featuring a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the challenging tree-top walk high above the woodland forest, Ireland’s longest zip line to mountain biking & axe-throwing.

For the younger children, there’s a playground, an elf and fairy village, a giant bouncing net and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course where children navigate a series of low-risk challenges, balancing and steering their way through the obstacles.

Throughout the park there are lots of picnic tables to sit back and relax after a morning of fun activities. For more information visit www.discoverypark.ie



- Kilfane Glen and Waterfall

Untouched for 200 years, Kilfane Glen & Waterfall is a picturesque paradise consisting of 15 acres of natural landscape with a waterfall tumbling its way to a rushing stream and woodland paths leading to a cottage orné.

Kilfane Glen & Waterfall is open to the public daily from 11am to 6pm from July 1st to August 31st. An admission fee to the garden of €7 per person to keep the garden maintained. Reductions are available for students, OAPs and families.

For more information visit www.kilfane.com

- Kilkenny Castle Parklands

Kilkenny Castle Parklands comprises of an incredible 21 hectares of land providing the ideal spot for a picnic no matter how big the family are!! The park also has woodland walks & a superb children’s playground with swings, slides, bridges and benches for adults too and is open until 8.30pm during the summer.



- Nore Valley Park

What child doesn’t love the opportunity to get close and personal with some favourite farm animals, Nore Valley Park does just that, along with picnic tables making it a great place to bring your picnic and enjoy a family day out. For more information visit: www.norevalleypark.com

- Jenkinstown Park

Just a 10min drive from Kilkenny City, Jenkinstown Park has a range of picnic sites and tables set in a large estate and parklands dating back to 1870. The facilities also include forest walks, a deer park and a craft centre.