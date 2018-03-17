Kilkenny city St Patrick's Day parade has an Italian flavour

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Kilkenny city for the St Patrick's day parade this afternoon which had an Italian flavour.

Led off by soldiers of the 3rd Battalion of James Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny who will soon be on their way the Golan Heights with the UN, it was predominantly community based with many sporting and voluntary organisations with floats.

it was fun from the start with street performers and acts interacting with the children alon the route.

Grand Marshall was Kilkenny man and business entrepreneur, Bobby Kerr.

He was joined on the funky looking review stand by dignitaries from the Italian town of Formiginea which will officially twin with Kilkenny city this evening at a function in City Hall.