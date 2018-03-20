Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre, Kilkenny and St Luke’s Hospital team up to support oncology patients

St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, and Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in the city have entered into a collaboration to assist, support and streamline the referral process of patients attending the Oncology Department in the hospital to the various services offered by Cois Nore.

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre team members will visit the Oncology Day Ward in St Luke’s weekly to meet with patients and inform them of the various therapies and supports that they provide.

Cancer patients attend the Oncology Day Ward, which is based in the new building in St Luke’s, for Chemotherapy treatment and follow up.

Cois Nore, based at No. 8 Walkin Street, Kilkenny, offers a range of therapies including counselling, reflexology and massage, on a one to one basis.

Group Therapies of yoga, fatigue management, expressive arts therapy, living with cancer, strides for life, lymphedema management and mindfulness, along with additional groups/workshops and information sessions are held throughout the year. Information sessions cover topics such as communicating with children about cancer, mindful eating and coping with anxiety.

“We all need help,” said Mags Bowen, Therapeutic Services Manager at Cois Nore.

“Those who have had a cancer diagnosis need emotional, psychological support and understanding. Meaningful support can take place on many levels. We can aid a person’s healing through therapeutic interventions. We provide talk and touch therapies free of charge in order to assist the process. Our whole ethos is about the person and their loved ones. Our relationships are built on collaboration respect and care.”

“We are delighted to be working with Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre,” said Patricia Murphy, a clinical nurse manager in the Oncology Day Ward, St Luke’s.

“For many patients, the cancer journey can be a long and difficult road. They often don’t know where to start in terms of accessing support. Having representatives from Cois Nore come in to chat to our patients about their services will be of great benefit," she said.