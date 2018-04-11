Tributes paid to tragic young Kilkenny hurler

Tributes have been paid to a talented young sportsman who died tragically in a road collision on Sunday evening.

Eoin Doyle (24) from Dunnamaggin died following a motorcycle accident.

His funeral will take place at midday in the Carmelite Friary in Knocktopher today (Wednesday), followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

The 24-year-old was a member of the senior panel of Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club and a member of Thomastown United AFC . He was also an avid canoeist.

John Kenneally of Ballyhale Shamrocks said that the whole community was devastated by the death of Eoin Doyle.

“He was a lovely young man and he made a very positive contribution to his local community.”

Eoin is survived by his heartbroken parents John and Ber, sisters Clodagh and Dearbhla, grandparents Patty Doyle, Pat and Eillen Aylward, aunts and uncles, many cousins and extended family and friends.