Kilkenny CCTV crackdown sees five people caught and fined for illegal dumping

Four successful prosecutions have been brought in relation to bags of rubbish being dumped illegally in Kilkenny City as a result of Kilkenny County Council’s CCTV Anti Dumping Initiative.

The cases were heard in Kilkenny District Court following an operation in which the local authority targeted at a number of litter black spots in the city. The council took a ‘zero tolerance’ approach in the case of offenders caught on CCTV, and proceeded to prosecute the offences.

One man pleaded guilty to dumping two bags of refuse at the exit of the public right of way leading from Gaol Road to Kickham Street, Kilkenny on August 27. He was convicted under the Litter Pollution Acts, 1997 as amended, and fined €200, with€500 in costs awarded to the council. A second man pleaded guilty to dumping seven bags of refuse in New Building Lane on August 21. He was also convicted and fined €200, with€500 in costs awarded to the council.

In a third case, a man pleaded guilty to dumping one bag and two boxes in New Building Lane, Kilkenny on August 3, while in a fourth case, a man pleaded guilty to dumping one bag of refuse in New Row, New Building Lane on September 10. Both were convicted under the Litter Pollution Acts, 1997 as amended, and fined €200, with €500 awarded in costs to the council.

Car-load of rubbish

Meanwhile, another case was heard in the district court on April 24, where a woman pleaded guilty to dumping a car-load of rubbish into a lay-by between Gowran and Goresbridge on September 1 of last year. She was convicted under the Litter Pollution Acts, 1997 as amended, and fined €101. The council was awarded €1,442 in costs.