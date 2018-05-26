70% of voters in Kilkenny City say Yes according to tallies

Kilkenny City has voted overwhelmingly in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment with 70% of the electorate voting Yes according to the tallies.

Tally results from two boxes at the Scouts Den on the Bennettsbridge Road indicated a 67% Yes vote, with 63% of voters saying Yes at St Patrick's National School.

According to the tallies 62% of voters at the CBS National School on Stephen Street voted to repeal the amendment.

In the Butts there was a low turnout and voters bucked the trend with tallies showing a split vote of 50% Yes and No.