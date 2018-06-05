Here's how many students in Kilkenny will be sitting Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams

Over 1,000 students in Kilkenny - 518 girls and 525 boys - will sit their Leaving Certificate examinations this summer, with the first exams beginning tomorrow (Wednesday).

A further 1,171 students here will sit their Junior Certificate exams. Nationally, some 120,967 candidates will commence their Leaving and Junior Certificate/Cycle examinations across the country.

Mr. Pat Burke, Chairman of the State Examinations Commission (SEC), and his fellow Commissioners extend their very best wishes on behalf of the SEC to all sitting the state examinations in 2018.

“The state examinations are a milestone for students, their families and schools," he said.

"The reassurance of families and the wider community is an essential support for students sitting examinations. For its part, the Commission will continue its work in ensuring that the examinations meet the highest standards of fairness and transparency. The Board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the effort which students, their families and schools have invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend their best wishes to all."

Over 4 million examination papers have been securely distributed to the examination superintendents involved in supervising the written examinations. The examinations will be held in some 5,223 examination centres across the country over the course of the examination period.

The examinations run until Wednesday, June 20 for Junior Certificate/Cycle subjects and Friday, June 22 for Leaving Certificate subjects. The written examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday 14th June. The results of the Leaving Certificate examinations will be available on Wednesday, August 15. Results of the Junior Certificate/Cycle will be available in mid-September 2018.