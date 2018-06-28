Kilkenny Fianna Fail in driving seat for current council's final year

Fianna Fail councillors hold all the top elected positions on Kilkenny County Council, with the current council now in its final year.

The election of Fianna Fail councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere as Mayor, and his party colleague Joe Malone as Deputy Mayor, completes a clean sweep of the cathaoirligh positions for the next 12 months.

It follows the recent election of Fianna Fail councillors Eamon Aylward as the new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and Andrew McGuinness as his deputy.

In south Kilkenny, FF’s Cllr Ger Frisby is the new chairman of the Piltown Municipal District while Michael McCarthy is the chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District.

This set-up neatly bookends the five-year term of the council, with a very similar pattern to its first year, in which Fianna Fail held most of these positions.

It’s also the last time that a Mayor will be chosen by the 12 members of the municipal council, with new electoral areas coming into play next year, meaning seven councillors in the city.