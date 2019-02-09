Community spirit top of the agenda for launch of Goresbridge Text Alert Scheme

A positive proactive approach is instrumental in the success of the community text alert schemes that have been rolled out across the county.

The latest scheme to be set up is in the Goresbridge area with approximately 150 people signed up.

The scheme was officially launched in An Ionad Dara last week. Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon explained the importance of community text alert schemes.

“These schemes have been instrumental in reducing crime and increasing feelings of public safety.

“We had a great reaction to the launch and the local community in Goresbridge have formed an excellent committee.

“These schemes have worked very well and they allow simple, fast and effective communication between the gardaí and the local community.

“It allows ordinary people going about their business to act as the eyes and ears for the gardaí. Any suspicious activity is reported to the gardaí who can then use the text alert scheme to pass on the information to the wider community,” he said.

“As well as leading to a number of successful prosecutions the schemes also act as a deterrent and a preventative tool.

“Crime levels are are continuing to fall in Kilkenny and this is in part due to the success of the community text alert schemes and well as a number of high visibility garda operations which are targeted to disrupt criminal activity.”

The community text alert schemes are part of a text alert mapping which illustrates all the local text alert schemes that exist in our city and county.

Highly effective

The text alert mapping has been highly effective and there are now 42 text alert groups across the county which are invaluable in increasing public awareness around crime prevention.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick attended the launch and praised all those involved in this worthwhile initiative.

“It is great to see people getting behind this initiative which not only helps to reduce and prevent crime but also increases a feeling of public safety and confidence in An Garda Síochana. It is wonderful to see the public and the gardaí working together to create a safer community,” he added.