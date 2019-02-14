Druid bringing its Furniture to Kilkenny

Druid is delighted to announce an extensive national tour of Sonya Kelly’s Furniture, which was a smash hit with audiences and critics alike at the 2018 Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF).

It will be staged at The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27 at 8pm.

Written by Sonya Kelly (The Wheelchair on my Face, How to Keep an Alien), Furniture is a lighthearted new play about perceptions and possessions.

Told through the lives of six individuals, this fresh comedy looks at how the things we own shape our worldview, and even ourselves.

The play received a staged reading in 2016 as a Druid Debut and had its world premiere as part of Druid’s remarkable season of new Irish writing at GIAF 2018.

Described as 'wickedly insightful' (The Irish Times), 'laugh-out-loud funny' (The Sunday Times) and 'whip smart' (The Irish Independent) this fresh comedy is a definite must see for 2019.

Original cast members Niall Buggy and Garrett Lombard reprise their roles of George and Michael respectively, with Kate Kennedy, Ruth McGill, Rory Nolan and Helen Norton completing the stellar cast.

“I’m delighted that Druid’s production of Sonya Kelly’s Furniture will return as a national tour next year,” Artistic Director, Garry Hynes said.

“The huge success of Furniture at the Galway International Arts Festival this year shows that it is an exciting time for new writing and new talent in Ireland and we are glad to be a part of that,” she said.

The production has embark on an eight week tour to 13 counties including Dublin, Limerick, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Cavan, Longford, Wexford and Cork.

Audiences across the country will now have an opportunity to see this original and engaging production, a theatrical gem. Tickets are limited, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Druid works with a core group of actors, designers and production crew on a consistent basis, at its heart is the working relationship between Garry Hynes and Marie Mullen, one of the most successful and significant actor-director relationships of the modern theatre.

Druid founder and actor, Mick Lally, passed away in August 2010 and up until that time had been one of Druid’s core group of actors.

