Renowned American high school band and orchestra to play in Kilkenny

A renowned American high school band and orchestra will perform a concert at St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny at 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 15.

The 67-piece Poway High School Band and Orchestra from California is currently touring Ireland, and will perform just one concert in Kilkenny before travelling onto Killarney and Dublin.

Poway High School is renowned for its instrumental music programme. The present enrollment, of 2,100 students, enjoys an array of academic programmes - the school has three concert bands, a symphony orchestra, two jazz bands, a chamber group, three percussion ensembles, a musical orchestra, a 180-piece marching band, a pep band and a winter guard.

The band will be joined by former student Elliot Moreau. Mr Moreau plays bassoon with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He has performed with artists including Placido Domingo, Joshua Bell, Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, John Legend, John Williams, Randy Newman and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The programme includes an eclectic mix of styles including classical works, film soundtracks, marches and Broadway show tunes.