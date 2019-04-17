Join the Darkness Into Light movement in Kilkenny and Inistioge

On Saturday, May 11, thousands of people in Kilkenny will get up in the middle of the night to walk, jog or run for an incredible charity that makes such a difference in the lives of people who are in danger of self-harm or suicide.

Last year, Darkness Into Light (DIL) in the city raised over €75,000 to pay for services provided by Pieta House who do one-to-one counselling in suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm.

This year, a second DIL event is going ahead. Inistioge will host its first DIL with participants congregating at the GAA grounds on the outskirts of the village in advance of the 4.15am start.

Pieta House are encouraging people to wake up and walk from DIL in both locations.

Over the years, DIL has become much more than a fundraiser; it is a movement which touches the hearts and minds of people.

It is an event that changes the perception of suicide, self-harm and mental health.

The walk brings families, bereaved by suicide, together and also lets anyone at risk of suicide know there is support available.

Despite such a sombre cause the event itself is hopeful, uplifting and inspiring.

Last year almost 3,000 participants in Kilkenny joined together to share the message of hope on the journey which starts and finishes at James Stephens Army Barracks.

This year’s five kilometre route incorporates the St Francis Bridge.

Go on line to find out more on www.darknessintolight.ie